Cwm LLC Purchases 9,641 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,039,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.