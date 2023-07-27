Cwm LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 295.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $136.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

