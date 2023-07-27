Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $193,761,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.74 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

