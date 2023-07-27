Cwm LLC Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.95.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

