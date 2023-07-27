Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.