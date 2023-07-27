Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,536 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

