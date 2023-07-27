Cwm LLC Sells 10,546 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

