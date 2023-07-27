Cwm LLC Sells 12,744 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

