Cwm LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $512.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $533.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

