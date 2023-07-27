Cwm LLC Sells 949 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,738.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

