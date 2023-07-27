Cwm LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

