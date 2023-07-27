Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

