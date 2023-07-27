Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $232.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.55.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.46.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

