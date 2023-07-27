CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.77.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 254,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $159.41 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

