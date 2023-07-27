DA Davidson Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

