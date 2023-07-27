Deluxe (DLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Deluxe to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Deluxe has set its FY23 guidance at $2.90-3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.90-$3.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.40 million. On average, analysts expect Deluxe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 0.9 %

DLX opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 57.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 75,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.