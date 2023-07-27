Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,582,042 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

