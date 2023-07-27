Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 2,582,042 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.84.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
