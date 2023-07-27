Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.