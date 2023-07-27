Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €30.90 ($34.33) and last traded at €30.90 ($34.33). Approximately 5,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.40 ($33.78).
Deutsche Beteiligungs Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.91.
About Deutsche Beteiligungs
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Beteiligungs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.