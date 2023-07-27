Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

DLAKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.9 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.