Dialight (LON:DIA) Trading Down 5%

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.61 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.69). Approximately 14,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.69) target price on shares of Dialight in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Dialight Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.73. The company has a market capitalization of £70.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Featured Articles

