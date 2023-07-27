DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.