Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 160.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,802 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $8,137,000. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,049.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 352,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

