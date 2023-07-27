Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth $386,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

