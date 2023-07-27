Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZD opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $35.46.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
