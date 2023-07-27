Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $80.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

