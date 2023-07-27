Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.60

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 148568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Disco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

