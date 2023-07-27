Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $7,066,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.