Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Trading Down 0.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 25,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.