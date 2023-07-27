Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 0.7%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 23,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 21,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
Dominari Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.
About Dominari
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
