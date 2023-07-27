Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.48

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 333.20 ($4.27). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.27), with a volume of 578,615 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.81) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Insider Activity
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.