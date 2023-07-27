Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $292.48

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.48 ($3.75) and traded as high as GBX 333.20 ($4.27). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.27), with a volume of 578,615 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.81) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.90), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($22,124.68). 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

