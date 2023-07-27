Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.51

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

