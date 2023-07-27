Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 170,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 752,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,657,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,322,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,007,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $214,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

