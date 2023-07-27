Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

