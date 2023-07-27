Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVAX stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

