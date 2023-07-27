e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $120.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

