Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $619.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

