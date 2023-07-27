Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 205.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,260,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $189.80 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.