East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after acquiring an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 583,759 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

