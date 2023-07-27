eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.68.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

