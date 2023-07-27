eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. eBay updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.01 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 6,622,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,064. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

