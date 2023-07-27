Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

