Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of EW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

