Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EW. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

EW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 3,127,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 319.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 203,787 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 365,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

