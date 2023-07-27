eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.63. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 5,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,986.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,764 shares of company stock valued at $119,262. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eHealth by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 471,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in eHealth by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 477,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392,372 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in eHealth by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Further Reading

