Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Shares Down 9%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 165,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 387,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Eightco Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 218.45% and a negative return on equity of 574.35%.

Eightco Company Profile

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

