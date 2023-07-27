Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

