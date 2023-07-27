Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

