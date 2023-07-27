Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

