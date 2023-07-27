Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $161.09, but opened at $155.00. Encore Wire shares last traded at $153.35, with a volume of 479,235 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

